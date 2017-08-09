Turkey says may need to take action against Russia's tomato restrictions

ANKARA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Turkey may need to take reciprocal measures against Russia's restrictions on imports of tomatoes and other produces, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday.

Speaking to businessmen in Ankara, Zeybekci said there were still lingering issues on the export of Turkish tomatoes to Russia, and that restrictions were in place for other vegetables as well.

Russia banned Turkish tomato imports after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the Syrian border in 2015. Ties between Ankara and Moscow have largely normalised since although the ban remains in place. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)