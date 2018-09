MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that final judgment on a $3 billion Eurobond case being heard in an appeal court in London had been postponed.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a discussion in Moscow, Russia, September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The court had backed one of Ukraine’s four arguments in the case, he said in a statement.

A court spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment, and neither could lawyers for both sides.