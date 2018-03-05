FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Oil report
March 5, 2018 / 3:54 PM / a day ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz can afford non-Russian gas in April: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Naftogaz has enough money to pay for gas from European countries in April instead of buying cheaper gas from Russia if a dispute between Ukraine and Russia continues, Naftogaz Chief Commercial Officer Yuri Vitrenko said on Monday.

Speaking at a briefing, Vitrenko also said Naftogaz’s contracts with Russia’s Gazprom were unlikely to be broken before they expire in 2019.

Gazprom said last week it would end contracts with Ukraine after a Stockholm arbitration court ordered it to pay more than $2.5 billion to Naftogaz. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.