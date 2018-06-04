FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia jails Ukrainian journalist for 12 years for spying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced a Ukrainian journalist, Roman Sushchenko, to 12 years in jail on Monday after convicting him of spying for his native Ukraine, his lawyer said, a move likely to further sour ties between Moscow and Kiev.

A journalist protests against the detention in Russia of Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko, whom Russian federal security service accused of being a spy, near the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Relations between the two powers have been tense since 2014 when, after a popular uprising toppled Ukraine’s pro-Russian president, Russia annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine and a pro-Russian separatist insurgency erupted in the country’s east.

Russia’s FSB Security Service detained Sushchenko, 49, in 2016 after he flew into Moscow from Paris where he worked as a correspondent for Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform.

He was accused him of gathering secrets about Russia’s military, charges which he has denied.

Mark Feygin, his lawyer, said on Monday a Moscow court had found his client guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in a maximum security prison. Feygin said he would appeal against the verdict on Tuesday.

He posted a picture of his client being held in a glass courtroom cage shortly before the verdict was announced.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn/Tom Balmforth; Editing by Richard Balmforth

