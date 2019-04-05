Russia wins WTO 'national security' case in potential boost for Trump

FILE PHOTO: The World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters are pictured in Geneva, Switzerland, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia won a dispute about “national security” at the World Trade Organization on Friday, in a ruling over a Ukrainian railway dispute that may also lend support to global automobile tariffs that could be imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The WTO panel ruling, the first ever on the right to a national security exemption from the global trade rules, can be appealed. The panel also confirmed the WTO’s right to review national security claims, denting U.S. claims that national security was not subject to review by the global trade body.