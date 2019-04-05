WTO to issue first ever ruling in 'national security' dispute on Friday

FILE PHOTO: The World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters are pictured in Geneva, Switzerland, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization will publish its first ever ruling on a “national security” dispute later on Friday, it said in a statement emailed to journalists.

The ruling in a Russian-Ukrainian dispute over rail transit may have consequences for U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminium and autos, which U.S. President Donald Trump says are based on national security concerns, and therefore immune to a legal challenge.

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have also cited national security in a trade dispute against Qatar.

Friday’s ruling, which will be issued around 1330 GMT, can be appealed by Ukraine and Russia.