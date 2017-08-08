Rosneft CEO Sechin to appear as witness in trial of ex-minister -court

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russia's largest oil company Rosneft, will appear as a witness in the trial of former Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, a court official said on Tuesday.

Ulyukayev was dismissed and put under house arrest in November over allegations he extorted a $2 million bribe from Rosneft. He denies the charges.

"Igor Ivanovich Sechin will act as a witness for the prosecution," said Emilia Khil, spokeswoman for the Zamoskvoretsky district court.