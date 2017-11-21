FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft CEO Sechin to miss Ulyukayev's trial due to business trip - agencies
#Energy
November 21, 2017 / 8:26 AM / Updated a day ago

Rosneft CEO Sechin to miss Ulyukayev's trial due to business trip - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s oil major Rosneft, Igor Sechin, will miss ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev’s trial on Wednesday, where he was due to appear as a witness, because of a business trip, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The agencies quoted Sechin as saying that he would be summing up the results of his trip to western Siberia on Wednesday, where Rosneft launched a new field on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Ulyukayev is on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin, in exchange for Ulyukayev’s approval of a business deal. Sechin was called to court to testify but has missed the first two court sittings since then.

Ulyukayev denies the charges.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
