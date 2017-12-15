FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian court jails ex-minister Ulyukayev for 8 years in bribery case
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a day ago

Russian court jails ex-minister Ulyukayev for 8 years in bribery case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev to eight years in prison on Friday after finding him guilty of taking a $2 million bribe from Igor Sechin, the CEO of oil giant Rosneft.

Russian former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was charged with accepting a bribe, waits for the start of a court hearing in the court building in Moscow, Russia, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Court bailiffs put handcuffs on Ulyukayev and escorted him to a cage in the courtroom after the presiding judge, Larisa Semyonova, had pronounced the sentence.

The court also ruled that Ulyukayev must pay a fine of more than 130 million roubles ($2.21 million).

($1 = 58.8590 roubles)

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.