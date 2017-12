MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Friday found ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev guilty of taking a bribe.

The court established that Ulyukayev had personally taken a bribe from Igor Sechin, the chief executive officer of oil giant Rosneft, a judge said.