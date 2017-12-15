FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian ex-minister Ulyukayev found guilty of bribe-taking
#Money News
December 15, 2017 / 8:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian ex-minister Ulyukayev found guilty of bribe-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev was found guilty on Friday of soliciting a $2 million bribe from Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin in a court case that has shone a rare light on infighting among the Russian elite.

Russian former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was charged with accepting a bribe, waits for the start of a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Moscow court found Ulyukayev guilty of demanding and accepting the bribe on Nov. 14 last year.

State prosecutors had said that Ulyukayev had asked for the bribe in exchange for approving the sale of the state-controlled oil company Bashneft to Rosneft.

Further details of the ruling were expected later on Friday.

Ulyukayev denied the charges. He said he had thought the bag holding the bribe was a gift of expensive alcohol.

In a final hearing before the verdict, Ulyukayev said he was the victim of “a monstrous and cruel provocation”.

Prosecutors have sought a sentence of 10 years in jail.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
