Russian ex-minister Ulyukayev: I am victim of 'monstrous set up'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, accused of taking a $2 million bribe from Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin, told a court on Thursday he was the victim of “a monstrous and cruel provocation.”

Russian former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was charged with accepting a bribe, arrives for a court hearing in Moscow, Russia November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

State prosecutors said the bribe was given last year on Nov. 14 in exchange for Ulyukayev approving the sale of state-controlled oil company Bashneft to Rosneft.

Ulyukayev denies the charges. He says he thought the bag holding the bribe was a gift of expensive alcohol.

“A monstrous and cruel provocation was carried out against me,” Ulyukayev told the court in his final statement before it hands down a verdict on Dec. 15.

“This trial has aroused public interest similar to that of a circus,” he added. “The charges are absurd, the evidence is absurd, and at its base lies the cruelty and impunity of the provocateur.”

Rosneft head Sechin, a witness in the trial and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, has not appeared in court, citing work commitments.

Russian prosecutors earlier this month sought a sentence of 10 years in jail for Ulyukayev.