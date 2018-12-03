Russia's Uralkali to sell China small potash volumes at $290 per tonne: agencies

An employee holds processed potassium salts at a Uralkali potash mine near the city of Berezniki in the Perm region close to Russia's Ural mountains August 23, 2013. The global potash market faces short-term turbulence due to a dispute between major exporters Russia and Belarus before a definitive collapse of the sector's once-mighty cartel brings prices for the fertiliser ingredient down sharply. Belarus this week detained the chief executive of Russia's Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, accusing him of inflicting severe economic damage. Picture taken August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (RUSSIA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS AGRICULTURE)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer Uralkali has signed a contract to sell “minor volumes” of potash to China for $290 per tonne, Russian news agencies reported on Monday citing the company’s shareholder Dmitry Mazepin.

According to the agencies, Mazepin said the company considers the price level to be low and does not plan to sign its usual larger contracts at such a price.

Uralkali sells potash to China and India but may not strike a supply deal with India this year, Mazepin added.