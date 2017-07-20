FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
Moscow says replied to Washington query on U.S. vote hacking within a day: RIA
#World News
July 20, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 21 days ago

Moscow says replied to Washington query on U.S. vote hacking within a day: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said the United States had formally asked Moscow about election hacking one week before last year's U.S. presidential vote and that it replied the next day, RIA news agency cited Russia's special envoy on cyber security as saying on Thursday.

"We supplied them with a preliminary response the following day. In January when (former President Barack) Obama was still in office, before the inauguration (of Donald Trump), we gave a detailed answer", Andrey Krutskikh said, according to RIA.

writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

