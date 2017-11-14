Russian PM Medvedev met U.S. Trump, calls him 'open and well-meaning': RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday he met U.S. President Donald Trump at the ASEAN summit in Manila earlier this week, calling him “open and well-meaning person”, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) crosses paths with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit gala dinner in Manila, Philippines November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Medvedev said he spoke with Trump after a dinner which was dedicated to the 50th anniversary of ASEAN.

The Russian Prime Minister also said Russia-U.S. relations were at the lowest point in decades now and the United States has declared Russia its enemy, “not just opponent” by imposing new sanctions, according to RIA.