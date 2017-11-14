FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM Medvedev met U.S. Trump, calls him 'open and well-meaning': RIA
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 5:31 PM / in 13 hours

Russian PM Medvedev met U.S. Trump, calls him 'open and well-meaning': RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday he met U.S. President Donald Trump at the ASEAN summit in Manila earlier this week, calling him “open and well-meaning person”, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) crosses paths with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit gala dinner in Manila, Philippines November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Medvedev said he spoke with Trump after a dinner which was dedicated to the 50th anniversary of ASEAN.

The Russian Prime Minister also said Russia-U.S. relations were at the lowest point in decades now and the United States has declared Russia its enemy, “not just opponent” by imposing new sanctions, according to RIA.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
