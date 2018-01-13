New U.S. sanctions attempt to influence Russia before election: Tass

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A new round of U.S. sanctions expected against Moscow is an attempt to influence Russia’s domestic affairs ahead of a presidential election, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news briefing in the main building of Foreign Ministry in Moscow, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov/Files

Washington is expected to impose fresh penalties against Russia as soon as early February for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote. Russia has repeatedly denied this.

Moscow expects the United to present two anti-Russian reports with the sanctions, Ryabkov told Tass news agency.

One of the reports will likely extend the number of Russian officials and companies on the sanctions list, while the other will analyse whether sanctions so far have proved to be effective, Ryabkov said.

“We see this as yet another attempt to influence our internal situation, especially ahead of the presidential election,” he said.

Russia will hold its next presidential vote on March 18 when President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win another six-year stint.

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a new package of sanctions drafted by U.S. lawmakers. The new legislation also limits Trump’s own ability to lift any sanctions against Russia.

The first U.S. sanctions against Russia were imposed in 2014 for its role in the Ukrainian crisis and for annexing Crimea. The European Union has also imposed penalties against Moscow, prompting it to retaliate with banning food imports from countries that sanction Russia.

The new round of U.S. sanctions could possibly include a ban on the purchase of Russian treasury bonds.