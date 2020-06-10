World News
June 10, 2020 / 9:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. aircraft intercept Russian nuclear-capable bombers near Alaska - RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. fighter jets intercepted and escorted four Russian nuclear-capable bombers during a routine flight over neutral waters near the United States, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Russia said the 11-hour flight, carried out by its Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers, complied with international law and that U.S. F-22 Raptor tactical fighters had accompanied its planes during some stages of their flight.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below