Moscow gives green light to CNN International broadcasting in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it had dropped accusations against CNN International of violating Russian media law and the U.S. channel could continue broadcasting in Russia.

The head of broadcasting regulator Roskomnadzor, Alexander Zharov, said the issue was resolved after CNN agreed to rectify details of its Russian licence shown onscreen during broadcasts, the Interfax news agency reported. He gave no details.

CNN said it did not plan to make any comment on the matter.

The regulator had raised the accusations in September, a day after the Russian foreign ministry accused Washington of putting unwarranted pressure on the U.S operations of Kremlin-backed media outlet RT.

Zharov at the time gave no detail of the exact nature of the dispute; but he said when the accusations were raised that Russia was not motivated by any political considerations.

“Claims against CNN have been dropped, the channel will continue working in Russia, but Roskomnadzor will continue monitoring the compliance of the American company’s activities with Russia’s legislation,” Interfax cited Zharov as saying.

President Vladimir Putin told a Security Council meeting last month that Russian media outlets working abroad were facing “growing and unacceptable pressure”.