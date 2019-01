Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia for suspected spying, appears in a photo provided by the Whelan family on January 1, 2019. Courtesy Whelan Family/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - British officials have applied for consular access to Paul Whelan, the former U.S. marine detained in Moscow on suspicion of spying, Tass news agency quoted Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Friday.

Whelan holds a British passport in addition to his U.S. citizenship, the news agency quoted Zakharova as saying.