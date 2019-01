Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was detained by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine charged by Russia with espionage, was detained moments after being handed a USB drive he believed contained cultural information but which turned out to contain secret files, his Russian lawyer said on Tuesday.

The lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, said Whelan did not have the opportunity to open the device to check the contents before he was detained.