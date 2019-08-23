World News
August 23, 2019 / 7:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-U.S. Marine held by Russia in spy case says prison authorities hurt him - Ifax

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A former U.S. Marine held in Russia on suspicion of spying said on Friday that prison authorities in Moscow have hurt him, Interfax news agency reported.

Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28 and accused of espionage. He had been given a flash drive that his lawyer said Whelan thought contained holiday photos, but that actually held classified information.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva, Editing by William Maclean

