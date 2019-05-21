World News
May 21, 2019 / 9:17 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Russia's FSB wants alleged U.S. spy to be held for three more months - Ifax

Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan who is being held on suspicion of spying, is escorted out of a courtroom after a ruling regarding extension of his detention, in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s FSB security service has asked a court to keep a former U.S. marine accused of espionage in pre-trial detention for another three months, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28 and accused of espionage, a charge he denies. If found guilty, he could be imprisoned for up to 20 years.

Whelan was due to be kept in pre-trial detention until May 28 while investigators continue to look into his case. The FSB said it now wanted him to be detained until the end of August, Interfax reported.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

