Russia's FSB wants alleged U.S. spy to be held for three more months - Ifax

Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan who is being held on suspicion of spying, is escorted out of a courtroom after a ruling regarding extension of his detention, in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s FSB security service has asked a court to keep a former U.S. marine accused of espionage in pre-trial detention for another three months, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28 and accused of espionage, a charge he denies. If found guilty, he could be imprisoned for up to 20 years.

Whelan was due to be kept in pre-trial detention until May 28 while investigators continue to look into his case. The FSB said it now wanted him to be detained until the end of August, Interfax reported.