FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Industrials
January 29, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Russia says Su-27 fighter jet intercepts U.S. spy plane over Black Sea - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted a U.S. surveillance plane over the Black Sea on Monday, RIA news agency quoted the defence ministry as saying.

The U.S. Navy aircraft, a ЕР-3E Aries II plane, did not violate Russian air space, it said.

“After the surveillance plane of the U.S. Navy had changed its course to move away from the border, the Su-27 returned to its base,” the ministry was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.