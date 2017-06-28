FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Putin and Trump should probably talk at G20
#World News
June 28, 2017 / 5:00 PM / a month ago

Russia says Putin and Trump should probably talk at G20

FILE PHOTO: A combination of file photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 15, 2016 and U.S. President Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016.Ivan Sekretarev/Pool/Lucas Jackson/File Photos

2 Min Read

KRASNODAR, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it would "probably not be right" if Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump did not talk at next month's G20 summit in Germany.

Speaking at a news conference with his German counterpart in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, Lavrov said he had nothing to add to media speculation about plans for a formal bilateral meeting at the summit.

"We assume that contact will take place, as the two presidents will at the same time be in one town, in one building, in one room," Lavrov said.

He said it was traditional at such events that leaders crossed paths. If the two men meet, it will be their first face-to-face encounter.

"Probably it won't be right if they could not have a talk ... on many issues," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said it was especially important that Trump and Putin had an opportunity to talk about the conflict in Syria and efforts to find a peaceful solution.

He added it was necessary to seek "normalisation" of dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold in KRASNODAR, Russia; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Andrew Roche

