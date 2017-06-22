FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Russia's Lavrov says new U.S. sanctions harm ties with Washington
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2017 / 4:36 PM / 2 months ago

Russia's Lavrov says new U.S. sanctions harm ties with Washington

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian following their meeting in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson on Thursday that new sanctions imposed by Washington on Russia would damage relations between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Actions of this kind, put the entire sphere of Russian-American relations at serious risk," the ministry quoted Lavrov as saying in a phone call with Tillerson.

Lavrov said Moscow was still waiting for a U.S. response to earlier proposals to improve ties, and Washington's latest actions in Syria violated the sovereignty of the Arab country.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.