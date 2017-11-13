FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2017 / 11:59 AM / Updated a day ago

CNN, Deutsche Welle could be hit by Russia's "foreign agents" media law -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Media outlets such as CNN, Radio Free Europe and Deutsche Welle could be affected by Russia’s new “foreign agents” media law, Andrei Isayev, a senior lawmaker from the ruling United Russia party, told RIA news agency on Monday.

Russia’s parliament warned last week that some U.S. and other foreign media outlets could be declared “foreign agents” and obliged to regularly declare full details of their funding, finances and staffing. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

