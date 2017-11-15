FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: law on media "foreign agents" is our response to U.S. measures
November 15, 2017 / 10:02 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A draft law allowing Moscow to designate foreign media as “foreign agents” gives Russia a tool to reciprocate to restrictions Washington has imposed on Russian media operating in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

He said it was too early to say how tough the law would be as the draft, approved on second reading by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, did not spell out how it would be applied in practice. (reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)

