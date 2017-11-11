Putin: restriction on Russian media is attack on free speech

DANANG, Vietnam, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he was disappointed at U.S. restrictions on Russian media operating on the U.S. territory, which he said was an attack on free speech.

Putin, speaking at a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam, said Russia’s retaliatory measures would be proportionate and reciprocal.

“I want to draw your attention to the fact that there is no -- and there can’t be -- confirmation that Russian media meddled in election campaigns,” Putin said.

He added the retaliatory measures which are being discussed in the Russian parliament in response to U.S. restrictions on broadcaster Russia Today were natural, though “perhaps a little bit too harsh.”

Russia’s parliament warned on Friday some U.S. and other foreign media could be declared “foreign agents” and obliged to regularly declare full details of their funding, finances and staffing. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Louise Heavens)