FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian senators approve 'foreign agents' media bill - RIA
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a day ago

Russian senators approve 'foreign agents' media bill - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved a bill which will allow the authorities to list foreign media operating in Russia as “foreign agents”, responding to U.S. restrictions on two Russian media outlets, RIA news agency reported.

Last week the “foreign agents law” was swiftly approved by the lower chamber of the legislature. It now needs President Vladimir Putin’s signature to become law.

The move by the compliant parliament heavily dominated by Putin’s loyalists comes after his threat this month that Russia would respond in kind to what he said were Washington’s measures to restrict the freedom of speech of Russian media organisations operating on U.S. soil.

Reporting by Dmitry SolovyovEditing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.