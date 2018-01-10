FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 9:13 AM / a day ago

U.S.-based Russian news outlet RIA Global must register as foreign agent - Sputnik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S.-based Russian media outlet RIA Global LLC will be required to register as a foreign agent in the U.S., its partner media company Sputnik said on Wednesday, citing a letter from the U.S. Justice Department.

RIA Global, which produces content for Sputnik’s news platforms, is staffed by American journalists and registered in the country, Sputnik said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law last month that allows the authorities to designate foreign media outlets as “foreign agents” in response to what Moscow said was unacceptable U.S. pressure on Russian media.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
