Kremlin calls for Europe to be part of any new missile treaty

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Western European countries should be involved in talks about a new nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States following the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow supported a comment made by French President Emmanuel Macron saying that Western European countries should be involved in the talks.
