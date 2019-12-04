Kremlin calls for Europe to be part of any new missile treaty

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square on the National Unity Day in central Moscow, Russia November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Western European countries should be involved in talks about a new nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States following the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow supported a comment made by French President Emmanuel Macron saying that Western European countries should be involved in the talks.