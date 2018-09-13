FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 13, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, OPEC, and Russia deserve praise for preventing oil price spike: Perry

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia are working together to ensure oil prices stay affordable and deserve credit for their success, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry told reporters after meeting Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks during a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“The kingdom, the members of OPEC that are opting their production to be able to make sure that the citizenry of the world does not see a spike in oil price... are to be admired and appreciated, and Russia is one of them,” Perry said on Thursday.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.