FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to retaliate against US in military observation flights dispute -agencies
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 21 days ago

Russia to retaliate against US in military observation flights dispute -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate against the United States in a rumbling dispute over a treaty that allows both countries to conduct military observation flights over each other’s territory, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The United States has accused Russia of flouting the so-called Open Skies Treaty and said it plans to take retaliatory measures against Moscow which could mean restricting Russian military observation flights over U.S. territory.

Russian news agencies cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Wednesday as saying Moscow was unhappy about Washington’s compliance with the same treaty and would take its own measures against the United States in response to any new U.S. restrictions. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.