MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday Moscow regrets that the United States is suspending funding of the Open Skies treaty, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news briefing in the main building of Foreign Ministry in Moscow, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov/Files

Russian news site RBC earlier reported that Donald Trump had ordered that funding be stopped for the treaty, which opens the skies of the United States and Russia to mutual military survey flights.