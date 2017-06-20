FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 2 months ago

Pentagon chides Russia over 'unsafe' intercept of U.S. spy plane

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Tuesday accused Russia of carrying out an unsafe intercept of a U.S. RC-135 spy plane in international airspace over the Baltic Sea a day earlier, accusing the Russian pilot of flying too fast and having "poor control" over his SU-27 fighter jet.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said the U.S. aircraft "did nothing to provoke this behavior." Russia had earlier on Tuesday blamed the United States for what appeared to be the same incident. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

