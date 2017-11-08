FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says "logical" that Putin, Trump will talk at Vietnam summit
November 8, 2017 / 1:25 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Kremlin says "logical" that Putin, Trump will talk at Vietnam summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin aide said on Wednesday it was entirely logical that Russian President Vladimir Putin would speak with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump during multi-lateral events taking place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam this week.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“It’s entirely logical that they will shake hands, that they will discuss certain issues,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. “We are also ready to hold a separate, exhaustive bilateral meeting. The time frame for such a separate meeting has not been agreed upon, but the possibility is being assessed.”

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
