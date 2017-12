MOSCOW (Reuters) - The timing of the next meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet been discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told RIA news agency in an interview on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference following the talks with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in Moscow, Russia December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

