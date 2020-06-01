Money News
June 1, 2020 / 4:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Putin and Trump discussed G7 summit, oil markets in call, Kremlin says

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Monday about his idea of holding an expanded Group of Seven summit later this year with a possible invitation for Russia, the Kremlin and the White House said.

Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to host next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India. [nL1N2DD00F]

A White House statement on the call said Trump and Putin discussed “progress toward convening the G7.”

Britain and Canada have since spoken out against the idea of readmitting Russia to a forum it was expelled from in 2014 after annexing the Crimea region from Ukraine.

Russia had said earlier on Monday that it was looking for more details before responding. [nL8N2DE22U]

The two leaders also discussed the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts, and measures to fight the coronavirus, the Kremlin said. Putin thanked Trump for a delivery of U.S. ventilators, the Kremlin said, and congratulated Trump on the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. [nL1N2DC05C]

Trump and Putin also discussed “the need for effective arms control,” the White House said.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Alexander Marrow; and Steve Holland in Washington; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Catherine Evans and Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
