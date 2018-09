MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that U.S. sanctions that impact Russian plane manufacturer Sukhoi were “yet another act of unfair competition”, Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses a conference at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Chinese military agency and its director for buying defence equipment from Russia, including from Sukhoi.