WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that he met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and they discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Novak made the comment in a press briefing in Washington on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference. “We met. We discussed energy issues, among other things. We touched upon questions related to sanctions,” Novak said.