June 27, 2018 / 7:00 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Trump says Putin meeting possible in Helsinki after NATO summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could take place, possibly in Helsinki, after the July 11-12 NATO summit in Brussels.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Portugal’s President Rebelo de Sousa in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump told reporters he will discuss the war in Syria and the situation in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart. Trump, who has said he wants better relations with Russia, last met Putin in November in Vietnam on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

