FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, looks out of a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday upheld a decision to keep former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in custody until March 29 pending trial on charges of espionage.

Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in December 2018 and accused of spying. He denies the charges and says he was framed.

He could face 20 years in prison if found guilty.