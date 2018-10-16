FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Putin to launch construction of Russian-designed nuclear plant in Uzbekistan

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev will launch the construction of an $11 billion Russia-designed nuclear power station in Uzbekistan on Oct. 19, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference with Austria's Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz after his meeting in the State Hermitage museum in St.Petersburg, Russia October 3, 2018. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

He said the first block of the station could be commissioned in 2028. Speaking during a visit to Uzbekistan, Ushakov also said Putin and Mirziyoyev would discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair

