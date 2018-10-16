Putin to launch construction of Russian-designed nuclear plant in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev will launch the construction of an $11 billion Russia-designed nuclear power station in Uzbekistan on Oct. 19, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.
He said the first block of the station could be commissioned in 2028. Speaking during a visit to Uzbekistan, Ushakov also said Putin and Mirziyoyev would discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.
