Putin to launch construction of Russian-designed nuclear plant in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev will launch the construction of an $11 billion Russia-designed nuclear power station in Uzbekistan on Oct. 19, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference with Austria's Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz after his meeting in the State Hermitage museum in St.Petersburg, Russia October 3, 2018. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS

He said the first block of the station could be commissioned in 2028. Speaking during a visit to Uzbekistan, Ushakov also said Putin and Mirziyoyev would discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.