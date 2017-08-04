FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft lent Venezuela's state oil firm over $1 bln in April
August 4, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 8 days ago

Russia's Rosneft lent Venezuela's state oil firm over $1 bln in April

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russian state oil producer Rosneft in April made a $1.015 billion advance payment to PDVSA, Venezuela's state oil firm, under a crude oil purchase agreement with the company, Rosneft said in a quarterly financial report on Friday.

OPEC member Venezuela is struggling to pay back creditors as its socialist economy endures triple-digit inflation and chronic shortages of food and medicine.

Russia is a close political ally of Venezuela's leaders. Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said earlier this year his company, the world's top listed oil firm by output, would continue to work in Venezuela and would never leave the country. .

Rosneft has lent PDVSA between $4 billion and $5 billion in recent years, according to earlier Reuters calculations.

Rosneft also said in its financial report on Friday that it had made advanced payments in 2016 to PDVSA worth an equivalent of a total of $1.485 billion.

$1 = 60.3800 roubles Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Denis Pinchuk and Christian Lowe

