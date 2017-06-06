Russian budget not expected to get $955 mln from Venezuela, Audit Chamber says

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia probably won't get 53.9 billion roubles ($955 million) in payments Venezuela owes for past loans, the Russian Audit Chamber said in a document published on Tuesday that revises the Russian state budget for 2017-2019.

In the document, the Audit Chamber said the budget is expected to receive less because Venezuela has not fulfilled its obligations under the Russia-Venezuela intergovernmental protocol from September 2016, an amendment to a Russian loan granted in December, 2011.

The 2016 protocol said that Venezuela owed Russia $2.84 billion as of September of that year, including missed payments on the debt and interest. The protocol set up the way Venezuela would pay off the debt.

The Audit Chamber is responsible for checking domestic state spending, including the budget, and has published its review on the proposed changes to the state budget for 2017 and further in 2018-2019.