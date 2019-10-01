Putin, Maduro discussed Venezuela's debt to Russia last week: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 25, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro briefly discussed Caracas’ debt obligations to Russia last week during Maduro’s trip to Moscow, the Kremlin said.

Russia’s finance ministry spokeswoman said earlier on Tuesday that Venezuela had made its latest scheduled debt repayment to Russia. She did not disclose the amount paid.

Close ally Moscow has acted as a lender of last resort for Caracas, with the Russian government and oil giant Rosneft providing at least $17 billion in loans and credit lines since 2006.