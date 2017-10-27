FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia FinMin: Moscow ready to restructure Venezuela's $3 bln debt
#Markets News
October 27, 2017 / 11:39 AM / a day ago

Russia FinMin: Moscow ready to restructure Venezuela's $3 bln debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had generally agreed with Venezuela on terms of restructuring a total of $3 billion of its debts to Moscow, including a postponement of debt repayment.

“We are ready to make a two-stage postponement. The first part includes pretty favourable terms with a small sum due for repayment so that it’s manageable for our Venezuelan colleagues,” Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

“The bigger part of the debt is put off until the second stage of repayment,” Siluanov said. He declined to elaborate on the dates and terms of the dent restructuring deal.

Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa was cited by the RIA news agency as saying earlier on Friday that Moscow and Caracas may ink the debt restructuring deal on Nov. 23-24. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt)

