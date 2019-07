Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido greets supporters after a session of Venezuela’s National Assembly at a public square in Caracas, Venezuela July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian officials are in contact with representatives of Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These contacts are only occasional and Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro’s government is aware of them, RIA cited the ministry as saying.