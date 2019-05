Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov delivers a speech during the annual international military-technical forum "ARMY" at Patriot Expocentre in Moscow Region, Russia August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow does not plan to send more Russian military specialists to Venezuela, RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov as saying on Thursday.

The Kremlin said in March that Russian military specialists are in Venezuela to service pre-existing contracts for the supply of Russian arms.