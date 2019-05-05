World News
May 5, 2019 / 4:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Lavrov urges U.S. to cancel plans to oust Venezuela's Maduro

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a speech during the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that Russia condemns what he called a campaign to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, arranged by the United States, and urged Washington to cancel its “irresponsible” plans.

Lavrov made his statements at the start of a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Moscow. Lavrov is traveling on Monday to Finland, where he is expected to hold rare face-to-face talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Frances Kerry

